ANTIFA ASSAULT: Judge Refuses to DROP FELONY Charges Against Antifa Leader

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.10.18

A California judge refused to drop felony charges Thursday against a school teacher and self-described Antifa leader who allegedly incited violence at a political rally in Sacramento nearly two years ago.

Yvette Felarca, the 47-year-old spokesperson for Antifa-related organization By Any Means Necessary, is accused of “inciting and participating in a riot” in June 2016 when hundreds of protesters confronted white nationalist groups at a rally near the state Capitol.

A judge refused her lawyer’s claim that the charges were a politically charged “witch hunt” to harm the Antifa, or ‘Anti-Fascist’ movement.

“In the aftermath, the California Highway Patrol and Sacramento District Attorney have done nothing to prosecute the fascists who attempted to murder people in Sacramento,” the motion to dismiss stated.

“I think the judge’s decision was politically motivated; I don’t think it was valid,” added Felarca’s lawyer. “I think that this decision is regarded by all as being really outrageous.”

