https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/tiger-woods-returns-florida-home-recover-after-car-crash?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Professional golf star Tiger Woods has returned to his Florida home to continue his recovery from a vehicle accident last month outside of Los Angeles.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods tweeted Tuesday. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods was injured on the morning of Feb. 23 when an SUV he was driving crashed and rolled down a hill, according to the Associated Press.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for shattered leg, ankle, and foot bones, which required screws and pins. He was then taken to nearby Cedarrs-Sinai Medical Center for additional procedures.

Woods thanked the surgeons and doctors who helped him recover from his injuries. Whether he can recover fully enough to return to professional golf as one of the game’s greatest players is unclear.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” Woods tweeted.

