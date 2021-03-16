https://hannity.com/media-room/total-chaos-dhs-says-illegal-border-crossings-on-pace-to-hit-highest-levels-in-20-years/

As Migrants Flee To U.S. Border, Biden Official Says ‘Now Is Not The Time’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.25.21

Biden promised many things on the campaign trail, not only to Americans but to foreign citizens trying to get into the country. Consistently pandering to progressive liberals and illegal immigrants, Biden and his colleagues have given hope to those who want to enter the United States anyway but legally. With Biden’s presidential win, hundreds of thousands of South American migrants have begun to make their way to the U.S. border.

Suddenly president-elect Biden and his people may have a slight understanding of the problem their rhetoric has caused. Specifically, a “migrant caravan moving from Honduras towards the U.S. border called on the incoming Biden administration to honor their ‘commitments’ to the migrants moving north, citing the incoming administration’s vow to ease Trump’s restrictions on asylum” reports Fox News.

On Sunday, “an unnamed Biden transition official said that migrants hoping to claim asylum in the U.S. during the first few weeks of the new administration ‘need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately” NBC News reported. The Biden official told NBC that while “there’s help on the way” now “is not the time to make the journey.”

“The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” said the official. “We have to provide a message that health and hope is on the way, but coming right now does not make sense for their own safety…while we put into a place processes that they may be able to access in the future” the official added.

Before even taking office, the administration is having to deal with the theoretical bed Biden has made when promising to reverse many of Trump’s border policies. “He has promised to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which keeps migrants in Mexico as they await their political asylum hearings” reports Fox News. Biden has also promised a pathway to legal citizenship and/or permanent residency for those already in the country illegally.

Migrant groups as well as migrant rights groups such as Pueblo Sin Fronteras are all expecting the Biden administration to give warm receptions to those hoping to cross the border.