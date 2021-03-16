https://hannity.com/media-room/total-recall-newsom-says-recall-effort-has-enough-signatures-eating-out-was-terrible-mistake/

“Instead, I chose to sit there… I want to apologize to you. I need to preach and practice. I’ve done my best to do that. We’re all human, we all fall short sometimes,” he added.

“A few weeks ago, I was asked to go to a friend’s 50 th birthday… A friend I’ve known for almost 20 years. It was in Napa… It was an outdoor restaurant. The program started at 4 o’clock, I got there a little late… I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and drove back to my house,” said Newsom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an apology to the residents of his state this week after he was caught celebrating a friend’s 50 th birthday party at a restaurant in Napa Valley.

CALIFORNIA NIGHTMARE: LA Traffic So Bad Burger King to DELIVER WHOPPERS to Starving Motorists

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.16.19

The traffic around Los Angeles, California is so congested that fast-food giant Burger King is now willing to deliver ‘Whoppers’ to drivers stuck on roads across the city.

“After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper,” reports CBS Los Angeles.

“According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road,” adds the article.

Delivery drivers will use Google technology to bring the fast food items to motorists using the Burger King app who are within a 1.9 mile radius of the restaurant.

The unbelievable traffic conditions come as gas prices soar across the region; topping $4 and even $5 per gallon near Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“The statewide average price of gasoline has soared over $4 per gallon in recent weeks – and now at least four stations there are charging more than $5, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy,” reports USA Today.

“California is a big reason for the spike in the national average. The state’s average price of $4.09 is up 44 cents from a month ago and 46 cents from a year ago, according to AAA,” adds the article.

Experts cite the rising prices on a series of outages at several American refineries as well as increased taxes imposed on California’s residents.

Residents throughout the state may soon face even more financial pressure as Governor Gavin Newsom’s government weighs a series of new taxes on drinking water, tires, prescription drugs, car batteries, real estate, and more.

Read the full story at CBS Los Angeles.