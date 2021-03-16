https://hannity.com/media-room/transparency-psaki-says-reporters-can-see-migrant-facilities-after-new-covid-protocols/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once-again refused to answer questions surrounding the Biden administration’s border facilities this week; saying cameras will be allowed in once the White House implements new “CoVID protocols.”

“Why can’t Biden take the time to go down to the border?” asked one reporter.

“His focus is on developing solutions that will expedite processing at the border!” said Psaki. “That’s his focus. That’s where he’s putting his efforts on immigration.”

.@edokeefe asks about camera and press access to border facilities where migrants are being held Psaki says DHS & HHS are “working through how to provide access in a way that abides by COVID protocols and also protects the privacy of people who are staying in those facilities” pic.twitter.com/7Pda8FJPyJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2021

“What’s the status on allowing cameras into these facilities? We’ve been asking for weeks,” pressed the journalist.

“We continue to support transparency… We’re working through how to provide access in a way that abides by CoVID protocols and also protects the privacy of people staying at those facilities,” he added.

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

MAJOR DANGER: Psaki Says Biden’s Dog ‘Major’ Was ‘Surprised by Unfamiliar Person and Reacted’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shed new light on the “biting incident” that occurred at the Executive Mansion this week; saying ‘Major’ Biden was “surprised by an unfamiliar individual” and caused a “minor injury.” “Can you clarify for us what happened with the President’s dog?” “Champ and Major, the President’s dogs, are still getting accustomed to their new surroundings. The younger dog was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” said Psaki. “It was handled by the White House medical unit.” .@PressSec says @JoeBiden‘s dog, Major was “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” Major will not be euthanized. https://t.co/8H4PlLvvPq pic.twitter.com/1UA0iQ2QmH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 9, 2021 “Major Biden will not be euthanized,” she confirmed. Watch Psaki’s comments above. PRESS SEC CLAMS UP: Psaki Asked If Biden Still Considers Cuomo ‘Gold Standard’ in CoVID Response posted by Hannity Staff – 2.22.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected questions surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend when asked if President Biden still considers the top Democrat the “gold standard” of leadership during the pandemic. “Andrew Cuomo under fire for allegedly not being transparent and misleading on the number of nursing home deaths in New York. Last spring, President Biden called Andrew Cuomo the ‘Gold Standard’ for leadership during the pandemic… Does President Biden still consider him the ‘Gold Standard?’” asked a reporter with ABC News. “We work with Governor Cuomo just like we work with Governors across the country. He’s played an important role in ensuring that we’re getting assistance out to people in his state. We’ll continue to do that. There will be an investigation, we’ll leave that to others,” said Psaki. Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

