On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” President Donald Trump said the coronavirus vaccine is “a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works” and is “really saving our country, and it’s saving, frankly, the world.”

Trump said, “Fortunately, in my administration, and through what I did, frankly, and others, but what I did with the FDA is I forced them to move quickly and we got the vaccine done in nine months instead of five years. … But we got a vaccine done in nine months, and, fortunately, that’s not only going to save our country, it’s going to save the world.”

He later added, “It works incredibly well, 95%, maybe even more than that. It works incredibly well. And it’s really saving our country, and it’s saving, frankly, the world.”

Host Maria Bartiromo then asked, “Would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine, then?”

Trump responded, “I would. I would recommend it. And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But, again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also. But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”

