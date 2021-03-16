https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-says-biden-admin-destroying-our-country-with-border-policies-predicts-situation-will-worsen

Former President Donald Trump warned during a Tuesday interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that President Joe Biden’s border policies are “destroying our country,” and predicted the situation is going to worsen.

Bartiromo noted how one of Biden’s first acts as president was overturning Trump’s border policies and stopping the construction of the border wall, which Bartiromo said had led to “an onslaught of illegal immigration.”

“Do you believe this would not have happened had he not overturned your policies?” she asked Trump.

“My policies were working better than they’ve ever seen on the southern border,” Trump replied. “The wall was almost complete. We just had to fix little sections, complete little sections that had to be together.”

“But they’re destroying our country,” Trump continued in reference to the Biden administration. “People are coming by the hundreds of thousands. Young children are coming in and they leave their homes and they come up because they think it’s going to be so wonderful, and frankly, our country can’t handle it.”

“It is a crisis like we’ve rarely had and certainly we’ve never had on the border,” Trump added. “But it’s going to get much worse. I mean, what you’re seeing now is very bad, record numbers, but it’s going to get much, much worse. With a little bit of time, you’ll see those numbers expand at a level like you’ve never seen before.”

During an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos that aired Tuesday, Biden was questioned regarding the surge of immigrants at the border who believe he has welcomed them. As The Daily Wire reported:

President Joe Biden has a message for thousands of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico: “don’t.” ABC News host George Stephanopoulos asked Biden about the growing crisis at the southern border during an interview in Darby, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night. The full interview is set to air on Wednesday, but the network teased the interview with a clip on Biden’s response to the crisis of illegal immigration on the southern border. According to the 47-second clip posted by ABC News, Biden gave no specific answer to the crisis, but emphasized that the migrants were not coming at his request. It is unclear whether he gave a more substantial answer during the full interview. “The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come’ – because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “Here’s the deal, they’re not.” At another part in the interview, Biden compared the surge of illegal crossings at the border to surges in 2019 and 2020. Stephanopoulos pushed back saying that the current surge “might be worse,” to which Biden acknowledged “well, it could be.”

