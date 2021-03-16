https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543544-trump-says-election-should-have-been-overturned

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Democrats move smaller immigration bills while eyeing broad overhaul Social media platforms on the right fail to maintain post-Jan. 6 growth MORE said the 2020 election “should have been overturned,” citing his repeated claims of voter fraud despite a lack of evidence.

“Our Supreme Court and our courts didn’t have the courage to overturn elections that should have been overturned. Because you’re talking about decisive amounts, hundreds of thousands and even millions of votes,” he said on Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoBartiromo to host ‘Fox News Primetime’ next week BBC apologizes for interview with fake Cory Booker Gaetz suggests DeSantis could run for president in 2024 if Trump is out of the picture MORE Tuesday evening in a rare media appearance since leaving office in January.

After losing the presidential race to now-President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE, Trump and his allies launched a flurry of lawsuits looking to overturn the results of several swing states. Virtually all of them were tossed out for lack of evidence or standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s remarks Tuesday indicate he has no intention of letting go of his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud even though some Republicans cite his criticisms against the November election as partly to blame for turnout in two Georgia Senate runoffs that Democrats won, handing the party control of the upper chamber.

Many Republicans have dropped their questions over the legitimacy of the presidential election after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The insurrection marked a failed attempt to halt Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results, though the mob did succeed in forcing lawmakers to flee for safety, with some rioters seeking to harm top Republicans and Democrats, including then-Vice President Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Special election a bellwether for Texas Democrats GOP visits border, criticizes Biden policies MORE (D-Calif.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

