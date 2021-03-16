https://thepostmillennial.com/former-president-trump-slams-president-bidens-border-crisis

During tonight’s groundbreaking Fox News interview, Maria Bartiromo checked in with former President Trump on a variety of pressing issues.

Most significant to that being the growing migration crisis on the southern border. Compared to Trump’s own stringent policies, the moves made by the Biden administration point toward letting seemingly everyone in.

A situation where both Jen Psaki repeatedly denies it being a crisis, but also where FEMA was called in to assist in the situation.

“The wall is almost complete!” Trump said. “Biden’s order to pause construction on Trump’s border wall expires on March 20. Nobody knows what happens next,” says Business Insider.

“They could have it finished in a month. And it would be just magnificent. It already is magnificent and what is done in the areas where it’s totally completed, but just small sections are remaining and they should finish it. But they’re destroying our country. People are coming in by the hundreds of thousands.”

The former president went on to highlight the spike in migrants coming up from Mexico on the belief that Biden was inviting them to come in. “Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities” says Associated Press.

“Young children are coming in and they leave their homes and they come up because they think it’s going to be, uh, so wonderful. And frankly, our country can’t handle it. It is a crisis like we’ve rarely had, and certainly we’ve never had on the border, but it’s going to get much worse. I mean, what you’re seeing now is very bad. Record numbers, but it’s going to get much, much worse with a little bit of time you’ll see those numbers expand at a level like you’ve never seen before.”

Already the Biden administration has commissioned the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas to be a mass migration camp for incoming minors.

Trump also took the opportunity to slam Mitch McConnell:

Trump finished off the segment by highlighting how swiftly his administration cracked down on human and drug trafficking in the area. He was proud of his cooperation with authorities in Central America in order to make progress on the migration issue.

A scoop by Axios reveals that four people on the terror watchlist were recently arrested at the southern border.





