https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60517ec05db3705aa0ac3ecb
We are locked in a zero-sum game rebellion of the elites, who are intent on fundamentally transforming America into an authoritarian state with a single……
A friend who volunteers at a Sunday school in Harlem for low-income children called me the other day, greatly upset: She had been working with a pair of……
“The discipline which makes the soldiers of a free country reliable in battle is not to be gained by harsh or tyrannical treatment……
Most Americans may not realize it, but we have been subjects of a vast sociological experiment over the past year. The last year may not have been intended as……
California has struggled for five years to create a politically palatable “ethnic studies” curriculum that would teach high schoolers how systemic racism……