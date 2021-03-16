https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-pentagon-inclusion-board-military



Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson took to his weeknight show on Monday to criticize the Pentagon for lowering standards in training and engaging in identity politics.

“In December, the Defense Department signed off on 15 recommendations by their so-called ‘inclusion board,'” Carlson noted. “Those recommendations are slated to be completed by the end of this month.”

One of the recommendations include an attempt to improve “racial and ethnic diversity and inclusion,” and to “examine the culture of the military” in response to the death of George Floyd.

One of these recommendations was to “remove aptitude test barriers that adversely impact diversity,” while the Pentagon is also considering abandoning a gender-neutral fitness test because too many women are failing.

“The question is, whether or not this helps diversity, will it help us win wars and defend the country?”

Carlson then brought on retired Colonel Doug MacGregor to discuss the issue.

MacGregor noted that the US military has largely been fighting against insurgents, relatively far less technologically sophisticated enemies than the country has in the past, and that such practices lead people to draw “erroneous conclusions about the nature of combat.”

“There’s a readiness to accommodate PC demands from policymakers who, frankly, have a cocktail-level familiarity with real war, when otherwise senior officers would put up much more serious resistance,” MacGregor continued.

“So the answer to your question is, I think these policies are detrimental in most cases and probably divisive.”

When asked about how the opponents of the US military are reacting to these changes, MacGregor claimed that “none of them would even think of adopting any of these positions or policies under any circumstances.”

“We have been fighting, essentially, playing against pickup teams. We are not training, organizing, fighting power to deal with the ‘super bowl.’ They are,” he continued.

Carlson and MacGregor finished by speculating about how military personnel feel about their leadership, and whether they are confident in it.

The Pentagon and Carlson have been in a political spat with each other lately, with Carlson criticizing the military for adopting standards which he believes to be rooted in identity politics rather than competence. “It’s a mockery of the US military,” Carlson said.

Various military figures and some official military social media accounts have taken to firing back at Carlson, a move which has been widely criticized by Republicans.

“Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a tweet relating to the incident. “Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign.”

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

Cruz argued that the military is a civilian-controlled institution in the United States, and that it is inappropriate for such an institution to be leveling political attacks against its critics.

“Throughout this campaign, military leaders have suggested and insinuated that it is out of bounds for civilians to criticize the military unless they’ve served,” Cruz wrote. “This spectacle risks politicizing the military after several centuries of efforts to keep military officials out of domestic affairs.”



