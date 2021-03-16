http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62101
“We have to figure out a way to make it fair to both genders.”
The army is considering scrapping its new “gender neutral” fitness test because women are failing at it en masse and it’s therefor not “fair” to “both genders.”
I’m sure our adversaries will be nice enough to make sure these ladies will only go into combat against other female soldiers!
I wonder if that officer is going to be reprimanded the same way the military top brass reprimanded Tucker Carlson?
Everyone knows there’s at least 769 different genders (also, there’s no difference between the sexes)!
Perhaps the Biden regime can start giving female soldiers free testosterone and steroids seeing as how they’re now paying for trans troops gender reassignment surgeries?
