

The army is considering scrapping its new “gender neutral” fitness test because women are failing at it en masse and it’s therefor not “fair” to “both genders.” The army is considering scrapping its new “gender neutral” fitness test because women are failing at it en masse and it’s therefor not “fair” to “both genders.” Hey @TuckerCarlson, this is my Squad and they’re @USArmy Strong. You’d be lucky to meet them. #VictoryStartsHere pic.twitter.com/9TUfyuc0pz — GEN Paul E. Funk II (@PaulFunk2) March 11, 2021

From The Telegraph, “US army halts gender neutral fitness test as women struggle”:

The US army is considering scrapping its new gender neutral fitness test because women have been failing in much larger numbers than men. Research showed that the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), which is the same for male and female soldiers, was leading to lower results for women with a knock-on effect for promotions. An early Pentagon study showed women were failing the ACFT at a rate of 65 per cent, compared with 10 per cent for men. Congress has halted implementation of the new test and the army has begun an independent review into whether it is fair. It has been suggested that the standard test could be evaluated differently for men and women. I'm sure our adversaries will be nice enough to make sure these ladies will only go into combat against other female soldiers! The test includes six events – a maximum deadlift, a standing power throw, hand-release push-ups, a sprint, drag and carry, leg tuck, and a two-mile run. Those taking it must score at least 360 points out of a possible 600, and those who achieve higher scores are more likely to be promoted. However, average scores for women so far are said to have been 100 points lower. Congress has now declared that the test in its current form should not be a factor in deciding whether someone gets promoted. […] An army officer told Military.com: "We have to figure out a way to make it fair to both genders." I wonder if that officer is going to be reprimanded the same way the military top brass reprimanded Tucker Carlson? Everyone knows there's at least 769 different genders (also, there's no difference between the sexes)! Perhaps the Biden regime can start giving female soldiers free testosterone and steroids seeing as how they're now paying for trans troops gender reassignment surgeries?