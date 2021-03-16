https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-moderna-begins-study-of-vaccine-in-kids_3735517.html

Moderna has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its CCP virus vaccine, mRNA-1273, in children aged six months to less than 12 years, the company said on Tuesday.

The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.

Sweden Is Latest Country to Halt Using AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sweden is pausing the use of the AstraZeneca CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus vaccine as a precautionary measure amid concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe.

A growing number of European countries—including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain—have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame for the blood clots.

Masks and Distancing Required for Roadside Spectators During Torch Relay

Tokyo Olympic organizers on Tuesday called on roadside spectators at the torch relay to wear masks and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus.

They also said torch relay staff must test negative for COVID-19 before being sent from Tokyo. The 121-day torch relay is set to begin on March 25 at the J-Village training center in Fukushima, launching the build-up towards the July 23 start of the Games, postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic.

UK Variant More Deadly, New Study Finds

Two new studies add evidence that a variant of the CCP virus first detected in Britain is more deadly than the previously dominant form.

Other research had already demonstrated the strain is more transmissible, but a new paper published Monday in the journal Nature suggests the UK variant may also be associated with an increased risk of death.

Comparing cases in more than 1 million people infected in England, researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimated the risk of death was about 55 percent higher for those with the new variant versus the previous one.

Nigerian Variant Found in Southern China

On March 12, southern China’s Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the B.1.525 strain had been detected in two cases. This is the first time it has been discovered in the province.

According to the Guangdong CDC, the two cases were asymptomatic infections imported from abroad. The two infected people are currently under medical observation in the hospital.

EU and Vietnam to Exclude China-Made Vaccines

The European Union is expected to exclude Chinese-made vaccines from its “vaccine passport” certification program because they are not approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). At the same time, Vietnam is reportedly buying large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines from Western counties and Russia, but not China.

China has produced four types of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm, Sinovac, and CanSinoBIO. However, detailed data about their clinical trials have not been published.

Frank Fang, Frank Yue, The Associated Press, Reuters contributed to this report.

