This tweet’s a few days old, but it appears to have been inspired by Tucker Carlson’s piece calling President Biden’s mission to make the military more feminine (maternity flight suits?) a mockery of the military’s core mission. That triggered quite a few people, including one social media drone who called on Carlson to “get right before you get left, boomer” from an official Marine Corps Twitter account.

The U.S. Army seemed to think this was the opportune time to introduce its chief diversity officer and his mission — which probably should be to replace himself with a woman, for starters.

Extremism can tear apart cohesive teams. Col. Timothy Holman is the Army’s chief diversity officer and his aim is clear: do what he can to help open a path for future Army leaders and make the force as diverse as the nation it defends.#PeopleFirst ➡️ https://t.co/wfjpbFGaEO pic.twitter.com/eMlFrcUAi3 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) March 13, 2021

“Extremism can tear apart cohesive teams”? What extremism are we talking about?

You deserve the ratio you’re getting. This is silly. — C’mon Man Chica’sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) March 16, 2021

This is idiotic. The military is not a social experiment — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 16, 2021

I thought the only color the Army acknowledged was olive green. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 16, 2021

A woke Army. Just what we need. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) March 16, 2021

China is gonna kick our ass in a military conflict. — Chaz / Chop (@ChasParker1) March 16, 2021

I’d like the best protection, but it’s more important they have skin color in proportion to my neighbors. — Curtis Loew (@Boo_urns357) March 15, 2021

How does having a Chief Diversity Officer make the Army a better fighting force? — MrPOTATUShead (@mrmrmrj) March 16, 2021

Diversity officer? How far the Army has fallen. — Bob Formoso (@RealBigBadBob) March 16, 2021

Well, eliminating that job would be a really good start. 🤔🙄 — Steven with a V (@813Steven) March 16, 2021

This position shouldn’t exist. — Jesse Dale (@JesseDa54621048) March 16, 2021

Happy for anyone to be able to join the military, which has a proud history of giving jobs and social advancement to minorities.

But the bogus cult of diversity for diversity’s sake is what can tear apart cohesive teams, and Col Holman should be found a useful job to do. — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) March 16, 2021

What does this have to do with fighting and winning a war? There’s no leadership of note and certainly no killer instinct left. — IX Legion (@BenJensendct) March 16, 2021

Left wing extremism is what is tearing apart military cohesiveness. Concentrate on that. — Scott (@MIScott68) March 13, 2021

I remember when the Army’s mission was Combat Readiness Now it’s: Woke Readiness Sad. — The #1 Vato (@The1Vato1) March 16, 2021

Diversity wins wars, the new army motto. — Big Daddy. (@BigdaddyVet) March 13, 2021

You had a good run. — Evan (@ThatFakeGuyDan) March 16, 2021

Our enemies are shivering in their boots. Ffs. https://t.co/v9DR05WvRw — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 16, 2021

Ha! China doesn’t stand a chance now!!!#Diversity 👊🏽 — RightMeansRight (@luissanxez) March 16, 2021

Truly ashamed that this was the branch I picked. — Richard Grand (@RG74773173) March 16, 2021

Focus on the bad guys, not this — Colin Lundstrom (@ColinLundstrom) March 16, 2021

Yup. That’s a priority I want in the military — Josh (@LukeandBeansdad) March 16, 2021

I thought your job was to be the most lethal fighting force on the planet. To avoid war, but to win them when involved. That’s the mission. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) March 16, 2021

“Extremism can tear apart cohesive teams, that’s why we are using extremist ideology from critical race theorists to destroy ourselves. Here at the Army, we listened to our leftwing critics and decided to discriminate based on race too.” — Jclearfield (@Jclearfield2) March 16, 2021

They have successfully turned the greatest fighting force in the world into a welfare program. — Herfmoo (@DHerfkens) March 16, 2021

That won’t end well. — Dave Prowitz (@TheRopesGuy) March 16, 2021

This presupposes a correlation between diversity and success on the battlefield. Is the proposition a diversity of opinions on military matters or could it be a demand for rights and set asides that distract from the mission. I would go for the latter. — Bel Aves (@BelAves) March 16, 2021

When I got out 13 years ago, the Army was already the most diverse organization you are ever going to find, FAR more diverse than the general public. Did it somehow switch to all straight white dudes in the last decade, and I never heard about it? — jbhurtt(string _blowMe) public cmoooon; (@jbhurtt) March 16, 2021

Race was never an issue when I served. I doubt it is now until those in charge make it one. — Supr Squirrel (@SuprSquirrel) March 16, 2021

We’re curious what career path one takes to end up the Army’s chief diversity officer.

