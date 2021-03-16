https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/us-army-introduces-its-chief-diversity-officer-whose-aim-is-to-make-the-force-as-diverse-as-the-nation-it-defends/

This tweet’s a few days old, but it appears to have been inspired by Tucker Carlson’s piece calling President Biden’s mission to make the military more feminine (maternity flight suits?) a mockery of the military’s core mission. That triggered quite a few people, including one social media drone who called on Carlson to “get right before you get left, boomer” from an official Marine Corps Twitter account.

The U.S. Army seemed to think this was the opportune time to introduce its chief diversity officer and his mission — which probably should be to replace himself with a woman, for starters.

“Extremism can tear apart cohesive teams”? What extremism are we talking about?

We’re curious what career path one takes to end up the Army’s chief diversity officer.

