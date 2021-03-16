http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZkDgw0lnboQ/

Left-wing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is speaking out on the likely recall effort facing Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom calling the more than 1.5 million people who signed the recall petition “far-right Republicans.”

Join @ewarren — add your name to say you OPPOSE the far-right Republican recall in California. Use this link:https://t.co/br3XyOo460 pic.twitter.com/SySEThJRxI — StopTheRepublicanRecall (@StopRepRecall) March 15, 2021

“Join @ewarren — add your name to say you OPPOSE the far-right Republican recall in California,” an anti-recall campaign Twitter account wrote alongside a video of Warren pleading with Californians to sign a petition. The tweet also included a link to website launched by Newsom to fight back against the movement to remove him.

The site asks people to provide their name, email address, and zip code.

As Breitbart News reported “hundreds of thousands of additional signatures were collected to ensure that the recall effort would survive any challenge to the validity of the signatures submitted to the Secretary of State.”

“I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it,” Newsom tweeted Monday. “There is too much at stake. Getting Californians vaccinated, our economy safely reopened, and our kids back in school are simply too important to risk.”

