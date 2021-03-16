https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-beck-podcast/washington-post-misquote-trump

Once again, the mainstream media has proven it’s a shell of its former self. Two months after claiming then-President Donald Trump told a Georgia election investigator to “find the fraud” and that she would be “a national hero” if she did, The Washington Post has made a monumental correction — apparently Trump never actually said either of those things. But of course, the damage has already been done.

Filling in for Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday, Stu Burguiere and Pat Gray argued the Post’s mistake was so big that it may have cost Republicans the Senate majority. In this clip, the guys detailed the reporting error, how the newspaper eventually announced the correction, and why they believe this is further proof the mainstream media is nothing more than a ‘propaganda arm’ for the Democrats.

