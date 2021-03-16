https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/watch-cnns-john-berman-attacks-television-character-tucker-carlson-over-vaccines/

Just to follow up on our post from last night and RIGHT ON CUE, CNN’s John Berman attacked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during a segment this morning:

CNN continues its crusade against @TuckerCarlson: @JohnBerman calls him a “television character” who possibly wants his viewers to die. pic.twitter.com/MdAKmfYdlN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2021

Honest question: What’s going on here? Is Tucker this good for CNN’s ratings?

CNN’s obsession with Tucker Carlson is just bizarre. https://t.co/ds7YpKwaXg — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 16, 2021

Here’s just a sample from the past few days:

Headline: “Tucker’s So Offended by ‘WAP’ Performance at Grammys He Shows It Multiple Times” https://t.co/zCnUIxmJiq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 16, 2021

And:

One of @DRUDGE‘s headlines this morning: “STELTER DECLARES TUCKER NEW TRUMP!” https://t.co/gstUgI50dP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 15, 2021

This is just nuts:

Two Americas: Biden in the big box; Tucker in a tiny box in the corner. pic.twitter.com/StiK3rZcb5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2021

And Berman, himself, has a thing for Tucker, too:

CNN anchor John Berman blasted Tucker Carlson for attempting to “suppress the memory” of what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, mockingly calling the far-right Fox News host’s show “Fantasy Island” https://t.co/kRvzCB0ZmS — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 23, 2021

But, hey, you do you CNN:

CNN’s John Berman Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Cancel Culture Obsession During … White House Pet News Alert? https://t.co/NS3IrwHP5r — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 25, 2021

Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo all had HUGE ratings drops since December https://t.co/Bwss78ztzD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 13, 2021

