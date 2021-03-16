https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/watch-cnns-john-berman-attacks-television-character-tucker-carlson-over-vaccines/

Just to follow up on our post from last night and RIGHT ON CUE, CNN’s John Berman attacked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during a segment this morning:

Honest question: What’s going on here? Is Tucker this good for CNN’s ratings?

Here’s just a sample from the past few days:

And:

This is just nuts:

And Berman, himself, has a thing for Tucker, too:

But, hey, you do you CNN:

