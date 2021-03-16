http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U8t5NCirE9Y/

A boy from Florida got a hero’s welcome Monday in Tennessee as he continued his mission to honor law enforcement officers across the nation.

“Twelve-year-old Zechariah Cartledge is the founder of the nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes, Inc. and was welcomed today by first responders from across the region, starting with his arrival at McGhee Tyson Airport,” WATE reported.

Video footage showed officers standing in two long rows burst into applause moments after he exited the plane:

We have arrived in beautiful Tennessee, and what a wonderful reception! Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Monday, March 15, 2021

According to the nonprofit’s website, “Zechariah runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He wants to honor those who gave up their life so we may live in a better world.”

In a Facebook post, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also welcomed the young man and his family to Tennessee:

It was a heartwarming and emotional meeting for two Knox County Survivors as they were introduced to Zechariah. Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon lost his brother, Assistant Chief Keith Lyon in the line of duty on 5/9/2006. Zechariah was presented a challenge coin made in Assistant Chief Lyon’s memory by Chief Deputy Lyon, and Jill Keiser, widow of Knox County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Officer Toby Keiser who passed away on 1/18/2021.

Photos taken at the airport showed Zechariah shaking hands with officers and others present:

Welcome to Tennessee, Zechariah! Agencies from all across Tennessee were on hand to welcome Zechariah and his family… Posted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 15, 2021

Another captured a tender moment between the young man and the spouse of a hero he honored:

Being able to meet the spouse of a hero you honored… Words can’t explain what these moments mean to Zechariah…… Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Monday, March 15, 2021

“Words can’t explain what these moments mean to Zechariah… Only been in Tennessee just a couple hours and we already made memories that will last a lifetime,” the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page said.

Zechariah presented a check Tuesday on behalf of his foundation to Deputy Coble who was injured last year when a suspect crashed into his cruiser, causing it to leave the roadway and hit a telephone pole:

It was truly an honor to be in Knox County today and present Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gary Coble with the… Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Zechariah will also present a flag to Jill Keiser, then be escorted by several law enforcement agencies to Bristol Motor Speedway, where he plans to run a mile in honor of the fallen officers who died in the line of duty across the state from 2018 until this year.

Video footage showed a helicopter fly over the Cartledge family’s vehicle as they traveled down the highway:

A final update on our progress… Zechariah is taking it all in. Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Zechariah is an amazing young man and “we consider ourselves blessed to have him and his amazing family in Knox County. The world needs more Zechariahs,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler.

