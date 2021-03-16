https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/16/weird-kamala-harris-introduces-joe-biden-in-what-comes-off-as-a-real-life-monty-python-skit-n344403
About The Author
Related Posts
Certifiably Insane: The Washington Post Tries To Cancel Biden Sign Language Interpreter For Translating For Conservative Groups
January 29, 2021
'Ethnomathematics': Tucker Carlson and Guest Shred the Insanity of 'Racist Math,' the 'Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations'
February 20, 2021
Election Fraud: What’s a Mother to Do?
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy