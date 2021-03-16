http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WgpsxeqQYQY/

The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden would hold a solo press conference on March 25.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the news during Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania to promote his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending package.

The press conference will take place nine days from Tuesday, 64 days since Biden became president.

That sets a new presidential record — longer than any previous president for about 100 years, when Warren Harding was president in 1921.

Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office.

White House aides have struggled to explain why Biden has not held a press conference, even after signing his massive “emergency” spending package.

On Monday, White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared a post from a former Hillary Clinton adviser on social media mocking the idea that Biden should have a press conference when many Americans were enjoying the benefits of the spending package, including a $1,400 stimulus check.

The president, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff are spending the week traveling across the country promoting the dramatic spending bill.

