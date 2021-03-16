https://www.oann.com/white-house-senate-should-not-target-filibuster-to-pass-h-r-1/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-senate-should-not-target-filibuster-to-pass-h-r-1

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:02 AM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The Biden administration has continued to push-back against Senate Democrats who are trying to eliminate the filibuster. In an interview over the weekend, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Biden thinks the filibuster should remain and is an important part of Senate rules.

This comes as Democrats in the upper chamber have been considering a way to kill the filibuster. They hope it will prevent Republicans from stalling long enough to stop a vote on measures like H.R.1. Nonetheless, Klain said Biden hopes the Senate will change the bill instead of changing long-standing procedure.

“There is no way you get HR1 through with Mitt Romney, let alone 10 Republicans. So the choice facing [Biden] is: do you support the filibuster or do you support the ‘For The People Act’? Which one is it?” My Q to White House chief of staff Ron Klain:pic.twitter.com/sLsxEcnJ2D — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 15, 2021

However, it’s unclear whether Biden will do anything to stop Senate Democrats from removing the filibuster as the only other way the left could pass H.R.1, which apparently is his priority is by getting 10 Republican senators to join them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

