https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/columbia-university-hosting-6-different-identity-graduation-ceremonies-based

(Getty Images)

New York’s Columbia University will hold six different graduation ceremonies for students segregated by sexual identity, race, ethnicity, and income.

Non-heterosexual (LGBTQIA+) students may choose to attend a “Lavender” ceremony.

Low-income and “first generation” students may attend a separate graduation ceremony. Another ceremony is dedicated to Black students, while three others cater to specific ethnicities.

Columbia’s website lists six distinct, virtual “Multicultural Graduation Ceremonies” for:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

