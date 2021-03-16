https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/16/widest-tent-in-politics-dave-rubin-explains-why-so-many-people-are-actually-conservatives-now-in-perfect-thread/

Remember when it was Right versus Left?

Red versus Blue?

We’ve gotten to a place in this country where the lunatics are truly in charge of the asylum and political ideals are falling to the wayside. Few people can tell you why they voted for Biden (except that he wasn’t Trump), and when you press them to explain how their lives are better under Biden they sort of struggle to find a real policy that matters.

Oh sure, they like their cute little checks, which they’ll need to afford a gallon of gas under Sleepy Joe, but what else has he done? Destroyed energy independence, raised the cost of insulin, opened the borders to a huge crisis of illegal immigrant children who are getting stuck in cages and storage containers …

If this is ‘better’ in the minds of his supporters we just don’t get it.

Not to mention the ridiculous ‘cancel’ culture we’re seeing from Woke individuals.

Dave Rubin explains it far better:

The lines are changing… It’s not Right v. Left. It’s not Red v. Blue. It’s Woke v. Conservative. (If you want to conserve any American/ Western value, including true liberalism and the right to disagree, you’re now a conservative. Your gift basket is in the mail.) — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 15, 2021

See?

Dave gets it.

That Future Conservative is going to be the widest tent in politics. People who don’t want to be utterly reliant on the centralized system, people who believe in rule of law and equal rights. Libertarians, old school liberals, religious conservatives. Everyone who believes in 🇺🇸. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 15, 2021

People who aren’t completely insane and don’t want to be owned by their government will vote for conservatives. Libertarians, liberals (with the little l), Independents … we are going to see the biggest ‘swing’ back that we’ve ever seen, maybe even next year.

Only the wokest of the woke can possibly stand the nonsense we’re witnessing right now.

Oh, and someone you know might be writing a book about this and just dropped a major hint there… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 15, 2021

Oooh, we see what he did here.

Gotta love capitalism.

It’s those that embrace authoritarianism vs. those that champion liberty. — Veternum Noctua 🇺🇸 (@VeternumNoctua) March 15, 2021

I’ve been convinced of this for years. But I will take that sweet gift basket 🧺 — robsterclaw (@robsterclaw1) March 15, 2021

As long as there are pears in the gift basket. There should be pears.

Even in my country we are having this discussions. Wokeism is poison — Cleron (@ForestFrost9) March 15, 2021

Karen VS. Chad — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 15, 2021

It’s truth vs bs — Ray (@RaidersRay313) March 15, 2021

The line’s never changed, only the names we give it. It’s always been collectivists vs. individualists. Hitler, Stalin, Mao: different ideologies, all collectivist. — Alex Quiñones (@AlexQuinonesR2) March 15, 2021

Whoa.

i want to preserve america, im a preservative — Dillon (@FakeDillon) March 15, 2021

Hey, that works.

***

