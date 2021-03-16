https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrats-voting-rights-bill-republicans-will-no-reason-run-trump-tells-newsmax-host-things-worried-video/

Rob Schmitt told his Newsmax audience he flew to Florida this past weekend and had dinner at Mar-a-lago with Newsmax founder Christopher Ruddy.

During their dinner actor Jon Voight stopped by and then President Trump made a showing.

Schmitt says President Trump has a presence like no one. “You feel that energy when he walks in the room. It’s huge. It hits you.”

Then Rob Schmitt revealed to his audience, “One of the things that Trump is most worried about is the Democrats’ voting rights bill, trying to federalize our elections and mail out ballots to everybody. He said if that passes you just won’t run for office anymore. Republicans will have no reason to run.”

Trump knows what he’s talking about being the victim of the largest election fraud scheme in world history.

