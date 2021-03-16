https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/woke-columbia-university-host-six-graduation-ceremonies-based-race-sexuality-income-level/

Columbia University is so woke that they are now bringing back segregation.

Columbia University will host six graduation ceremonies for Native, Asian, LatinX, Black, LGBTQIA+ and “first generation/or low income community.”

Because of Covid restrictions, the ceremonies will take place on Zoom from April 25 to April 27.

What a joke.

The New York Ivy League school dubbed their ‘diverse’ event, “Multicultural Graduation Celebrations” – whites need not apply.

In honor of Columbia’s diverse student community and as a complement to the school- and University-wide graduation ceremonies, we are proud to also offer Multicultural Graduation Celebrations, which provide a more intimate setting for students who self-identify in a variety of ways. These events invite community members to reflect on personal growth and community experiences that have impacted their time as students through to graduation. All students are invited to participate in these celebrations.

Columbia will also host a general graduation ceremony on April 30.

