Joe Biden spoke in Chester, Pennsylvania today for 3 minutes.
Chester is 30 minutes from his home.
Then he went back to his home in Delaware.

Look at the “crowd” for Joe Biden — 30 minutes from his home.

A couple of dozen people stood on the street by the store to wait for Joe Biden.

And this guy got 81 million votes?

