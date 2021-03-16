https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wow-cannot-even-imagine-pathetic-crowds-joe-biden-chester-pa/

Joe Biden crowd.

Joe Biden spoke in Chester, Pennsylvania today for 3 minutes.

Chester is 30 minutes from his home.

Then he went back to his home in Delaware.

Look at the “crowd” for Joe Biden — 30 minutes from his home.

People catch a glimpse of Joe Biden’s motorcade in Chester, Pennsylvania! 👋🏾 📸 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/4KUeRQkhPg — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) March 16, 2021

TRENDING: Young Florida Man Reaches Out for Help After His Parents were Taken Away by FBI – Family Fears They will Lose Their Farm and Desperately Need Help

A couple of dozen people stood on the street by the store to wait for Joe Biden.

In Delaware County Pennsylvania awaiting President Biden. His first stop of a cross country tour touting his $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan. @BNCNews live reports at 3, 4 and 5pm pic.twitter.com/GDm14ohZno — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) March 16, 2021

And this guy got 81 million votes?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

