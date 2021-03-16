https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/03/16/you-heard-it-here-first-ak-senator-lisa-murkowski-is-toast-n344675
About The Author
Related Posts
Nancy Pelosi Basically Asks for Civil War with Insane Gambit to Expel GOP House Members
January 10, 2021
Zing: Ted Cruz Drops Facts and Then Some on AOC After She Accuses Him of Supporting Neo-Nazism
January 9, 2021
Perfect Foreshadowing of What a Biden Presidency Would Look Like: Bidens' New Year's Fail Eve
January 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy