https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/young-florida-man-reaches-help-parents-taken-away-fbi-family-fears-will-lose-farm-desperately-need-help/

The Meggs family

On Monday Zack Meggs reached out to The Gateway Pundit. Zach’s parents were arrested in February by the FBI for protesting inside the US Capitol on January 6th. Zach’s parents are still being held by their government for nearly a month now. His father is in isolation most of the day.

The Meggs family owns a farm in Florida. Zach had to move back home after his parents were arrested to take care of the farm animals including goats, horses, dogs, and donkeys.

During the arrest, the FBI let all of their donkeys lost in the neighborhood.

** Please help the Meggs Family if you can – donate here.

TRENDING: WATCH: 65-Year-Old Woman Violently Arrested in Texas Bank of America for Not Wearing Mask, Despite Mandate Being Lifted

Zach works a minimum wage job. He is only 22-years-old and had to drop everything and move out of his apartment. He does not think he will be able to keep the farm.

He is asking for help.

My name is Zack Meggs, on February 17th, 2021, the FBI conducted a raid on my farm. I was not home, but my parents, sister, 10-year-old nephew and 2-year-old niece were. The FBI arrested both my parents, Kelly and Connie Meggs. They were arrested in connection to the events at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. My parents are both God-fearing and loving parents/grandparents. They took my father while on his commute to his job and they took my mother while she fed our animals. The feds proceeded to let all our donkeys loose and I had to find them in our neighborhood and bring them back. They pointed guns at my sister and I fear for the trauma my nephew might have gained from seeing his beloved grandparents being arrested by men armed with military weapons. My mother spends her spare time volunteering at a Christian thrift store for the needy and my father ran a car dealership and was a huge member of the community in the town where he ran it. We own a farm with horses, donkeys, goats, pigs, dogs, and many other animals, but ever since they were arrested, we are struggling to pay the bills and keep food on the table as my parents were our only source of income. We have a mortgage to pay that will quickly drain my life savings and legal fees that are quickly draining whatever my family had saved. I fear we may lose the farm before this is all over and my family absolutely loves all our animals dearly and would be crushed to have to rehome our beloved horses, dogs, and donkeys. My parents are innocent people who only went to protest. They love their country and would never hurt anyone. The charges against them are only to destroy our family name and hurt our family. They were detained without bail despite having no criminal history or any other problems. My father has been locked in a cell for hours on end with barely any time out of the cell and has only found peace in reading God’s word. I have been hounded by reporters and I have feared for the safety of my family who still live on the property, my sister and her two kids, my 10-year-old nephew and 2-year-old niece. Me and my sister work minimum wage jobs and cannot afford to keep the farm by ourselves. I am attaching our GiveSendGo fundraiser to this and I beg you all to please give what you can, anything will help.

** Please help the Meggs Family if you can – donate here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

