More than ten million people in the Deep South are at risk for severe storms sweeping through Wednesday into early Thursday.

NWS’ Storm Prediction Center outlined risk levels for tornadoes, and severe storms are elevated for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Tornado watches have been issued for western Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and southern Tennessee, including Memphis; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and Oxford and Tupelo, Mississippi. In those areas, damaging winds of up to 70 mph and large hail could be seen by afternoon.

“More than 11 million people in that region are at a higher risk Wednesday for strong, long-track tornadoes that can stay on the ground longer than the typical few minutes,” CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Forecast show today’s events will be widespread that will continue through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Current Radar

Watches And Warnings

Today’s Weather Event

Wednesday’s Tornado Risk

Thursday’s Severe Risk

The saying about March appears to be true so far: “In like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.”

None of this is surprising for meteorologists because of the ongoing La Niña event present in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which is typically associated with severe weather for parts of the US.

La Nina is still going strong in the tropical Pacific Ocean. So what does that mean for spring severe weather season? Here are some figures from @JTAllen3 @mkTippett @profadamsobel 2015 paper. Red = more tornadoes in La Nina years, blue = less in El Nino. https://t.co/K1AaxMbNLk pic.twitter.com/JDpQ1lP0n4 — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) March 16, 2021

As tornadoes become more common in March, last weekend’s historic snowfall in Denver, polar vortex split that chilled Texas and nearly collapsed its energy grid the previous month, and one of the worst fire seasons last year for the West Coast – it appears La Niña is wreaking havoc on the country.

