UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Several members of the Illinois National Guard are returning home from the nation’s capitol. In a press briefing Tuesday, Major General Richard Neely said about 400 troops returned home on Monday from the U.S. Capitol Security Mission.

This came after the Defense Department asked the state to provide additional security following the January 6 break-in. At the time, General Neely said the 198th Combat Support Battalion provided the bulk of that manpower.

“I’m very proud of the soldiers, these airmen, that stepped up to the mission and volunteered to go forward and support the nation’s capitol,” he stated. “And continue the mission.”

General Neely went on to announce that more than 100 of the state’s guardsmen will remain in the nation’s capital until mid-May.

Today, I sent the following letter to General Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Secretary of Defense Austin to express my concerns with the politicization of our military. pic.twitter.com/gah7E5hjUQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, many Republican lawmakers have continued to call for the National Guard to be sent home to be reunited with their families. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has accused Democrat of politicizing the armed forces as “a political tool to harass the press, Congress and Americans” who want to visit the U.S. Capitol.

