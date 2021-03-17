https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/73-voters-concerned-bidens-migrants-bringing-covid-country/

Over 100,000 illegal migrants flooded across the US Southern border in February thanks to Joe Biden’s new open border policies.

13,000 alien children are now held in migrant camps thanks to Joe Biden.

Hundreds of migrants have tested positive for the COVID virus and thousands of others were not even tested.

Now, a new poll by Rasmussen finds that 73% of Americans are concerned about Biden’s illegal migrants brining COVID into the country.

Arizona hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID cases recently.

Arizona Hospital Worker Says Nearly All of New COVID Cases are Illegal Aliens

