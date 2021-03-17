https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/73-voters-concerned-bidens-migrants-bringing-covid-country/

Over 100,000 illegal migrants flooded across the US Southern border in February thanks to Joe Biden’s new open border policies.

13,000 alien children are now held in migrant camps thanks to Joe Biden.

Hundreds of migrants have tested positive for the COVID virus and thousands of others were not even tested.

Now, a new poll by Rasmussen finds that 73% of Americans are concerned about Biden’s illegal migrants brining COVID into the country.

“Regarding the growing number of migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico, how concerned are you about the government’s ability to handle them while meeting Covid-19 protocols?” 1000 National Likely Voters – Total Concerned

Democrats 61%

Unaffiliated 74%

GOP 86%

All Voters 73% https://t.co/g4xyGOBTnN — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 16, 2021

Arizona hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID cases recently.

