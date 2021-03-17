https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/75-voters-support-voter-laws-something-democrats-determined-eliminate/

Voter ID laws are a given in countries around the world.

Presenting an ID is expected when you vote.

Because without voter ID people cheat.

At one time voter ID was a given. But today Democrats are plotting to remove this requirement.

Democrats know this is cheating but power is everything to these villains.

And they don’t care if they take down America in the process.

But the people are NOT with the Democrats on this or most of their destructive policies.

75% of Americans believe in voter ID laws.

Via Rasmussen.

As the U.S. Senate considers legislation that would revamp America’s election laws, voters still overwhelmingly support laws requiring that voters show identification before casting a ballot. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 75% of Likely U.S. Voters believe voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote. Only 21% are opposed to such a requirement.

