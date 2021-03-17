https://www.theblaze.com/news/ralph-fiennes-rowling-transphobia-disturbing

Actor Ralph Fiennes defended author J.K. Rowling against the “vitriol” from transgender activists after she departed slightly from the claims of the transgender lobby.

Fiennes, who plays the villain Voldemort in four Harry Potter movies, said that her critics were far too vitriolic in their disagreement with the storied Harry Potter creator and author.

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” Fiennes said in an interview Wednesday in The Telegraph.

“I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational,” he added. “I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.”

Rowling has faced fierce and often obscenely bitter invectives from transgender people and their allies on social media over her comments.

In an essay penned in June 2020, she said that she supported transgender people and endorsed the idea that they should be safe from harm. Then she went on to say that certain demands of the transgender lobby would put biological women at risk for harm.

…I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.

GLAAD, the LGBTQ rights group, excoriated Rowling for expressing any dissent with the politically correct agenda.

“It seems J.K. is good at only one thing: writing fantasy. Her misinformed and dangerous missive about transgender people flies in the face of medical and psychological experts and devalues trans people accounts of their own lives. She is sowing divisiveness in a time when real leaders are driving toward unity,” read their statement.

“And to all the trans and cisgender youth raised on her books who are now loudly speaking up in support of the trans people you know and love, you are the future and we can’t wait to read and watch the beautiful art you will create,” the statement added.

Other actors from the wildly popular book and movie series have spoken out against Rowling, including Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who portrayed Harry Potter.

