Ford announced this week it plans to move a major project from northeast Ohio to Mexico.

Ford went back on its 2019 promise to invest $900 million in the Avon Lake plant.

What a difference two months make.

WKYC reported:

The United Auto Workers union has informed workers at the Avon Lake Ford plant that it plans to move a major project slated for 2023 from Northeast Ohio to its plant in Mexico.

The letter, dated Friday, March 12, stated that Ford is going back on its agreement to build a “next-generation vehicle” at the Avon Lake plant in 2023.

In 2019, the UAW says Ford promised to invest $900 million in a new project at the Avon Lake plant, that was set to begin production in 2023. The agreement also included a “complete revitalization” of the facility.

Ford released a statement to 3News Tuesday that said: