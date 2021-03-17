https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543744-american-airlines-looking-into-photo-of-john-kerry-without-a-mask-on-plane

American Airlines tweeted on Wednesday that they are “looking into” a picture of John KerryJohn KerryOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Graham, Sullivan signal possible support for Haaland confirmation | Agency says Biden leasing pause won’t impact 2021 energy production | Senate panel unanimously advances Biden pick for deputy Energy chief Kerry calls for ‘decade of action’ on climate change Greta Thunberg presses Biden administration to ‘treat climate crisis like a crisis’ MORE, the U.S. special envoy for climate, on a flight without his mask on.

The picture was first given to the Tennessee Star and showed Kerry reading a book with his mask hanging off his ear. Kerry was reportedly on a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C.

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

After being asked in a tweet what their policy was, American Airlines said “Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this.”

Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this. — americanair (@AmericanAir) March 17, 2021

All airlines, under federal guidance, have required masks for everyone above the age of two on flights.

“I salute our Very Special Presidential Envoy for Climate for not flying private, but instead flying first class commercial with the rest of us common folk,” the passenger, who took the picture, told Fox News. “And while he can’t bring himself to follow his own party’s mask restrictions, we should cut him some slack.”

“Being an elite hypocrite is hard work!” the passenger said.

American Airlines has previously denied letting a passenger board a plane for not wearing a mask and other airlines have kicked people off flights for not following mask guidelines.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department and American Airlines for comment.

