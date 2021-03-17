https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/american-airlines-says-theyre-looking-into-this-photo-of-maskless-first-class-passenger-john-kerry/

Mask usage is a federal requirement in airports and on all flights. Recently a family was kicked off a United flight because their two-year-old wouldn’t keep a mask on.

Today on an American Airlines flight, this photo of John Kerry is making the rounds:

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

That picture also caught the attention of Donald Trump, Jr.:

SPOTTED: Liberal hypocrite & Biden Admin official @JohnKerry flouting @JoeBiden‘s Federal mask mandate. NOTE: His mask is off & he isn’t eating or drinking. Will he be fined for breaking the law & banned from flying @AmericanAir like regular citizens would be?#LiberalPrivilege pic.twitter.com/3j7j57jXVI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 17, 2021

Frankly we’re more than shocked… that Kerry wasn’t on a private jet. However, American Airlines was alerted to the mask violation on one of their flights:

Just remember that @AmericanAir would harass YOU if YOU dared to remove your mask aboard one of its aircraft.

Kerry, like every other Democrat, gets a pass while YOU suffer! https://t.co/i85wvV8xI7 — Welcome to 1984 / 2021 (@DemsH8USA) March 17, 2021

American Airlines’ social media account was informed and they say they’re looking into it:

We require masks on board our aircraft and are looking into this. — americanair (@AmericanAir) March 17, 2021

They responded several times in the same way to others on Twitter asking about the photo.

We don’t know the precise circumstances behind the Kerry picture, but it’s entirely possible that “because he’s John Kerry” was the reason he didn’t get in trouble (the same reason he can be such a flaming hypocrite when it comes to climate change).

What’s to investigate? John Kerry should be treated just like every other customer. If this means he’s put on the @AmericanAir no-fly list, do be it. https://t.co/dHpfYpNYpl — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 17, 2021

Yep. American Airlines should look at what action they took against the last person who did that not named “John Kerry” and just do that again.

I beg to differ, @AmericanAir. It seems you’ve made an exception for John Kerry. But I guess wealthy elite politicians get treated better than the rest of us cattle who board your aircraft, huh? https://t.co/u6CGxsKNDr — Welcome to 1984 / 2021 (@DemsH8USA) March 17, 2021

LOL! Rest assured, folks. American Airlines is looking into @JohnKerry’s flaming hypocrisy. https://t.co/Xnlc6dbdNL — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) March 17, 2021

But on the other hand…

Everyone dunking on Kerry here for hypocrisy but I, for one, am thankful he’s showing common sense at a time of mass hysteria. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 17, 2021

I’m with you – fine, he’s a hypocrite but we need more people taking the stupid masks off. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 17, 2021

He’d have you thrown off for the same and then order his mimosa. That is the rub. — Thomas Jefferson, PMP(ish) (@deseeded2) March 17, 2021

None of the people telling you worry about coronavirus are worried about coronavirus. https://t.co/K77Thg93wE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 17, 2021

The difference between Kerry’s rhetoric vs. his actions speaks volumes.

