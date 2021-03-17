https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/american-greatness-writer-julie-kelly-appears-on-tucker-carlson-to-discuss-the-sicknick-coverup/
Tucker Carlson — “Officer Brian Sicknick died, that is true. But the liars on television mislead us about how he died, and the truth is we still don’t know.”
Tucker Carlson & @julie_kelly2 Calling Out The Media For Lying About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death
Tucker: “Officer Brian Sicknick died, that is true. But the liars on television mislead us about how he died, and the truth is we still don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/NGLlyQaozO
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 16, 2021