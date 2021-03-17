https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/17/archie-comics-from-1997-accurately-predicted-2021-except-for-the-flying-cars-that-is/

Archie Comics shared a few panels from a 1997 edition of “Betty” that predicted kids in 2021 would be attending school at home in front of a computer with a camera instead of in person.

“They never have to carry books to school…and never have to worry about the weather!” a man in the comics joyfully explains:

👀 [Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021

Well, that was a little too on-the-nose:

Archie predicted the pandemic confirmed https://t.co/zb5q8jjCkG — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) March 16, 2021

Apparently so:

Apparently Nostradamus drew comics? https://t.co/94aHLrr8VU — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 17, 2021

Or it’s time travel. One of the two:

Thankfully, they were wrong about the clothing:

Archie Comics, being right about the future! [Well, the tech turned out sleeker and the fashions, um, less so!] https://t.co/eIAdOtzjxw — Kurt Busiek (@KurtBusiek) March 16, 2021

And where are the flying cars we were promised?

what no flat screens!? https://t.co/2gxPTaEPXR — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) March 16, 2021

***

