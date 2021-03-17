https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/17/archie-comics-from-1997-accurately-predicted-2021-except-for-the-flying-cars-that-is/
Archie Comics shared a few panels from a 1997 edition of “Betty” that predicted kids in 2021 would be attending school at home in front of a computer with a camera instead of in person.
“They never have to carry books to school…and never have to worry about the weather!” a man in the comics joyfully explains:
Well, that was a little too on-the-nose:
Apparently so:
Or it’s time travel. One of the two:
Thankfully, they were wrong about the clothing:
And where are the flying cars we were promised?
