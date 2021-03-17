https://theredelephants.com/asian-massage-spa-customers-complained-of-racism-from-employees-horrible-prostitution-masseuses-were-too-rough-like-trying-to-milk-a-cow/

After the horrifying shooting in Atlanta Georgia which left many dead, conversations of human trafficking and prostitution rings being run through asian massage parlors erupted through the internet.

While checking the customer reviews on google, it did not take long to find both satisfied and dissatisfied customers who had went to these specific massage parlors with the intent of procuring sexual services.

One customers one star review of Gold Massage Spa reads “This place its horrible prostitution his expensive” — while another customer left a five star review saying “It was a VERY happy ending”.

Another customer left a rather graphic review of the massage parlor, saying “I thought that they only had Korean women that worked here. I was wrong, I got a petite black girl”, before going on to complain that “she then proceeded to TRY and get me hard. She failed at that. It felt like she was trying to milk a cow with how rough she was with me. I would recommend that if you go here ask for a Korean girl from the lady that meets you at the door.”

Another one star review left by a customer of Young’s Asian Massage complained that “they refused service to me because I’m black.”

The local sheriff had said that the shooter had a “sexual addiction” while the shooter is claimed to have insinuated that he believed the asian spas were prostitution rings. None of what we have seen thus far indicates his crimes were motivated by “white supremacy” as many blue checkmarks on twitter have claimed.

GA Police Sheriff Says Domestic Terrorist Robert Aaron Long Had A ‘Sexual Addiction’; Twitter Calls Out The Downplaying Of White Supremacy By The Media And Police Force https://t.co/BHqgGrlOzv pic.twitter.com/atZZVRJu2A — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 17, 2021

Nonetheless, if a shooter is white, he will be labeled a white supremacist. In response to his actions, many have taken to twitter showing their support for these asian massage parlors, which, historically, and as we have pointed out above, are generally fronts from prostitution.

Robert Aaron Long, the suspected gunman, specifically targeted Asian spaces. This is another act of white supremacy and misogyny. I am sick of seeing our communities hurt like this, whether it’s in Flushing or Atlanta. May they rest in peace🕊️ #atlantaspa https://t.co/fqXnVOxR9g — John Choe (崔容準 | 최용준) for City Council 🌐 (@johnchoe4nyc) March 17, 2021

white supremacy and patriarchy really have them believing that it is their natural place in the universe to control everyone else. cops are the tool of that control and “criminals” are people who won’t be controlled. robert aaron long is just a man having a “bad day.” — Erika Heidewald, Proud Autistic Bitch (@erikaheidewald) March 17, 2021

The real terrorist this country needs to be worried about. Robert Aaron Long. Use his photo when we talk about what he did so white supremacy & media don’t win. pic.twitter.com/3CpN8COENk — Jon Paul, Ed. D. ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) March 17, 2021

