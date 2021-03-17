https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/associated-press-reports-that-republicans-are-seizing-on-immigration-with-the-surge-in-border-crossings/

Back in 2019, Jake Tapper posted a video of what he called CNN’s Wall O’ Banned Clichés. On that list? Republicans seize.

Do reporters even know they’re doing it? They have to. Because the story is never how the Democrats have screwed up; it’s how Republicans have seized (or pounced) on their mistake. The Biden administration still won’t admit there’s a crisis at the border, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from seizing on the immigration issue.

