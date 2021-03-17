https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/associated-press-reports-that-republicans-are-seizing-on-immigration-with-the-surge-in-border-crossings/

Back in 2019, Jake Tapper posted a video of what he called CNN’s Wall O’ Banned Clichés. On that list? Republicans seize.

Do reporters even know they’re doing it? They have to. Because the story is never how the Democrats have screwed up; it’s how Republicans have seized (or pounced) on their mistake. The Biden administration still won’t admit there’s a crisis at the border, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from seizing on the immigration issue.

Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surgehttps://t.co/dKNRMhGPVC — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 17, 2021

Zeke. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 17, 2021

Zeke. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 17, 2021

Zeke — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) March 17, 2021

Way to pounce on that story, Zeke! — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) March 17, 2021

You’re doing great, Zeke. — Tyler (@TyRaabs) March 17, 2021

LOL! Hack. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) March 17, 2021

Hundred days aren’t even up and boy am I already getting tired of pouncing — Jim Rhys (Legalize Murder) (@JimRhysToday) March 17, 2021

Are you sure they didn’t pounce? I feel like they pounced — CJ (@vamospatos) March 17, 2021

It was definitely a pounce. — JGH (@Hubb57) March 18, 2021

Did you really just say that unironically? — Casey (@space_case12) March 17, 2021

Do you guys do this on purpose? Are you really not aware of this trope? — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) March 17, 2021

Really? — Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) March 17, 2021

How are you guys still doing this? — CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) March 17, 2021

Do you flip a coin to choose between seize and pounce? — Brandon (@BS_355) March 17, 2021

Seize. Pounce. Overplay their hand. Algorithms can do bad-faith framing better than you, and I’m sure someday they will. — The Duke of Omnium (@plantypalliser) March 17, 2021

Beyond parody to the point of boredom at this stage. — D (@SB26364849932) March 17, 2021

Wait You’re telling us, with a straight face, that the republican response is the problem? You know the “repubs pounce” narrative is obvious, right? — DOCTOR Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) March 17, 2021

You know, not every story is the Republicans’ reaction to the thing. Sometimes, the story is the actual thing. — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) March 17, 2021

What is the actual story here, Zeke? Perhaps the surge in border crossings is a bigger story than the Republican reaction? Perhaps by the same logic the lack of Democratic reaction is just as worthy of a headline? — Literally An M551 Sheridan (@LiteralSheridan) March 17, 2021

It’s a tough field, but you may just win the “most cliched media excuse to protect Democrats” award today. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 17, 2021

are you, as a reporter, satisfied with the answers coming from the administration re the crisis at the border? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) March 17, 2021

@ZekeJMiller pounces on Republicans seizing on immigration as border crossings surge — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) March 17, 2021

The story is never the Democrats’ bad policy, is it? Always Republicans seizing or pouncing. You don’t do this when the roles are reversed. — RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) March 17, 2021

I’m seizing on the bullshit of watching half the country held hostage by an illness, bad government, destruction, violence, masks, social distance, fake insurrections while now being told encouraging illegal immigration is “humane” when others still quarantine. Gaslighting 101 — At My Best I Am the Worst-Its a Curse✌💋 (@BucMon21) March 17, 2021

So grateful to Republicans for seizing and pouncing on issues, it’s the only way to get journos to report on them. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) March 17, 2021

Hey @ZekeJMiller, I improved the headline for you – made it more succinct and less partisan. Dw, this one’s on me! pic.twitter.com/PMiuEic9Q6 — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) March 17, 2021

Here’s an actual photo of Republicans “seizing”, Zeke: pic.twitter.com/E01zmTTsND — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) March 17, 2021

Is this Jen Psaki’s burner account? Article is certainly written that way. Also, I prefer to pounce instead of seize. You enormous ass clown. — Unify This (@Spugs78) March 17, 2021

Outstanding ratio, you chud — Conservatalian (@Conservatalian) March 17, 2021

