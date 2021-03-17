https://www.theblaze.com/news/authorities-arrest-teens-mentally-ill-man-on-fire

Authorities arrested two teenagers and charged them with second-degree murder in the death of a mentally ill Rochester, New York, man.

What are the details?

reports, 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr. snuck into Steven Amenhauser’s home on Friday afternoon, sprayed him with a flammable fluid, and set him on fire.

After 53-year-old Amenhauser caught fire, the two reportedly left him to die inside his home.

At least 70% of the man’s body was covered in second- and third-degree burns before he ultimately died four days after the attack.

A police source told the Daily Wire that Amenhauser was “sitting in a chair in his apartment” when the teens burst in, sprayed him with an “ignitable fluid, then set him on fire.”

Both teenagers were initially charged with first-degree assault. The 16-year-old was also initially charged with second-degree attempted arson, and the 14-year-old was charged with second-degree arson.

Both teens now face second-degree murder charges, and police have divulged that the 14-year-old suspect has been arrested at least three times in the past seven months for various infractions.

A message from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office stated that Perry will be prosecuted as an adolescent offender and Riley Jr. will be prosecuted as a juvenile offender.

According to WROC-TV, Rochester Police Department Captain Frank Umbrino on Tuesday said that Amenhauser left his apartment to visit a local store immediately before the incident occurred.

“He came back from the store and entered his apartment, and about five minutes after he entered his apartment, he came out of it on fire,” Umbrino said. “There were people who tried to help render aid and put out the fire. RPD and RFD responded and he was taken to the Burn Trauma Unit until he passed away at about four o’clock this morning.”

The station reported that Perry is being held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secured bond and $150,000 partially secured bond. Riley Jr. is being held without bail and no release.

At the time of this reporting, police do not know what motivated the heinous crime.

