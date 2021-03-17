https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/17/barstools-dave-portnoy-has-a-question-for-lebron-james-now-that-hes-a-part-owner-of-the-boston-red-sox/

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox through an investment in Fenway Sports Group (FSG):

LeBron James has become a partner in the Fenway Sports Group, making him a part owner of the Boston Red Sox, first reported by the Boston Globe and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Yo0BJTlAYd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2021

The deal, which needs MLB approval, would make James and his business partner Maverick Carter the first two Black partners in FSG’s history:

LeBron confirms he’s becoming a partner of FSG and buying a part of the Red Sox: “For me and my partner Maverick to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group, it’s pretty damn cool. It gives people who look like me hope and inspiration that it can be done.” — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 17, 2021

But Bartstool’s Dave Portnoy has a question for Yankee-fan LeBron: “How long till our new owner does this at a Red Sox game?”

(Click on the photo to enlarge it and see LeBron tipping his Yankee cap “at a home Indians game when he was on the Cavs and is from Cleveland):

How long till our new owner does this at a Red Sox game? He did it at a home Indians game when he was on the Cavs and is from Cleveland. @RedSox pic.twitter.com/YFtmiNdUVS — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 16, 2021

He has a point. LeBron, at the very least, is going to need a different hat:

Long-time Yankees fan LeBron James swaps blue pinstripes for Red Sox thanks to a whole lot of green https://t.co/JLOGz2AiWX pic.twitter.com/QKN4PEnXN9 — njdotcom (@njdotcom) March 17, 2021

It’s in the team’s best interest to recruit a Yankee fan as an owner?

He has ties to Cleveland. He’s been known to sport a Yankees cap. But LeBron James is set to become a part-owner of … the Red Sox? It’s actually in Sox’s best interest, writes @BuckinBoston (But if this is going to work, the Yankees cap has got to go).https://t.co/j6ZsxaFLak — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) March 17, 2021

If you say so. . .

