Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox through an investment in Fenway Sports Group (FSG):

The deal, which needs MLB approval, would make James and his business partner Maverick Carter the first two Black partners in FSG’s history:

But Bartstool’s Dave Portnoy has a question for Yankee-fan LeBron: “How long till our new owner does this at a Red Sox game?”

(Click on the photo to enlarge it and see LeBron tipping his Yankee cap “at a home Indians game when he was on the Cavs and is from Cleveland):

He has a point. LeBron, at the very least, is going to need a different hat:

It’s in the team’s best interest to recruit a Yankee fan as an owner?

If you say so. . .

