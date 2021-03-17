https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-defends-his-dog-after-biting-incident

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” President Joe Biden defended his pet after an incident last week occurred involving one of the dogs biting someone before being sent back to the Biden home in Delaware.

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all,” Biden said. “And…he moves to protect. But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just — all he does is lick them and wag his tail.”

“Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin,” he said.

The president said that the dog was sent to the Biden’s home in Delaware because he and the first lady were heading out of town and would be away from the White House. However, Biden added that Major is going to be going through some training with their dog trainer in Delaware, as well.

“He was going home,” Biden said. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”

When asked by George Stephanopoulos if Major was “out of the dog house,” Biden laughed and said that he is a “sweet dog.”

Last week, The Daily Wire reported on the incident involving one of the Bidens’ german shepherds.

“[White House Press Secretary] Psaki said Major and Champ, the other dog, are still getting accustomed and acclimated to their new life at the White House, and that Major, the younger of the two, had been “surprised” by a new face on Monday. “Major was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed,” said Psaki. “It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden’s travels to military bases this week. She has a three-day trip this week, and the dogs will return to the White House soon,” said Psaki.

The Daily Wire’s Eric Quintanar reports that Psaki “declined to say whether Major had bitten a member of the Secret Service staff. After a reporter requested assurance for the public that Major ‘would not be euthanized,’ Psaki replied: ‘Well certainly Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that.’”

The dogs have previously been a point of interest for the media after Biden fractured his foot last November while playing with one of them. Members of the press have also reported on the animals and compared the Bidens’ pet ownership to the Trump family’s lack of animals. In January, ABC News reported on the addition of “paws on White House grounds,” noting that Trump “was the first president in a century not to have a pet.”

Major is three years old and was adopted as a rescue in 2018. Champ is around 13 years old. The shelter that put Major up for adoption hosted an “Indoguration” in January in order to honor Major for his new role in the White House. NPR reported at the time, “Sunday’s ‘indoguration,’ co-hosted by Pumpkin Pet Insurance, touts Jill Martin of NBC’s Today show along with ‘notable rescue dogs and their parents.’ Proceeds support the Delaware Humane Association.”

