In an exclusive interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden claimed all sexual assault accusers should be believed. His own accuser, Tara Reade, immediately called out his hypocrisy.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden to comment on the ongoing allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The president said Cuomo “should be prosecuted.”

“Here’s my position,” Biden said. “A woman should be presumed to telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos on Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” “Yes,” Pres. Biden says. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” https://t.co/a6qfOJ9Byp pic.twitter.com/EiC63wtnUo — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021

After hearing Biden’s “believe all women” sentiment, Reade told The Daily Caller that the president was “using platitudes and lies to cover his own misconduct.”

“Again Biden is using the wolf in sheep clothing pretending to care but meanwhile he used his resources to silence and smear,” Reade also said in April 2020. “He is a predator, not an ally, of women.”

Biden has continued to deny the allegations against him by Reade, a former staffer in 1993 who alleges the then-Delaware senator touched her inappropriately

“I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened,” Biden said to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski in May, denying Reade’s allegations. “Women are to be believed, given the benefit of the doubt. If they come forward and say something that they said happen to them, they should start off with the presumption they are telling the truth,” Biden said.

Needless to say, Biden has operated in double-speak since Reade spoke out. So have Democrat politicians, who have adjusted their “believe all women” stance if Biden is part of the equation.

“Well, I have great sympathy for any woman who brings forth an allegation. I’m a big strong supporter of the Me Too Movement. I think it’s been a great contribution to our country,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said last April. “I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday… So I’m satisfied with that.”

Comparatively, Pelosi said in a 2018 statement that “Failure to postpone this vote without due process and a thorough investigation into these serious and credible allegations would be a dereliction of Congress’ duty to demand zero tolerance of sexual harassment and abuse,” in relation to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Bret Kavanaugh.

“I’m sorry that I’m politically inconvenient, but my perpetrator was Joe Biden. And people need to deal with it,” Reade has said.

