https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/17/biden-has-figured-out-how-to-deal-with-the-news-of-the-crisis-at-the-border-if-trump-did-this-media-would-eat-him-alive-n345337
About The Author
Related Posts
Shocking News — The Lincoln Project Was a Dumpster Fire On The Inside From Almost the Very Beginning
February 15, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn Tells CPAC Crowd to Keep up Trump China Policy
February 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy