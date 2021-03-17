https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/17/biden-makes-awkward-ridiculously-short-stop-at-store-in-pa-before-reporters-are-ushered-away-again-n345065
About The Author
Related Posts
PODCAST: Moore to the Point With Susie Moore – Ep. 4 – Conversation With Thomas LaDuke on Term Limits
February 3, 2021
Jen Psaki Tries to Deflect By Virtue Signaling About Trump, Peter Doocy Isn't Having It
March 10, 2021
Normalizing the Forever Pandemic
February 16, 2021
Desperate Dems Demand 'Investigation' Into Ron DeSantis
March 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy