UPDATED 11:52 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Joe Biden recently side-stepped his administration’s projected failure to bring home U.S. troops from Afghanistan. During an interview on Tuesday, he discussed the timeline President Trump laid out for removing U.S. military presence from the Middle East by May 1.

President Trump arranged an end to America’s longest war by negotiating with the Taliban to sever its ties with Al-Qaeda and to stop attacking American forces. Meanwhile, Biden said that it’s unlikely a total withdrawal will happen by then, but was vague on how much longer it would take.

“And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government and that decision is going to be…is in process now,” he stated. “I don’t think a lot longer.”

Today is the 56th day that Biden has chosen to continue the war in Afghanistan that he pledged to end 7 years ago. https://t.co/bOwQWmnOYk pic.twitter.com/4WCWRvypWm — Has Biden Done Anything Yet? (@WaitingOnBiden) March 16, 2021

President Trump brought thousands of troops home during his time in off, leaving around 2,500 in the region. It appears the White House is struggling to decide whether to end the nearly two decade-long war or to prolong conflict by remaining in Afghanistan.

