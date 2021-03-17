https://www.oann.com/biden-pushing-back-withdrawal-of-troops-from-afghanistan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-pushing-back-withdrawal-of-troops-from-afghanistan

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, US soldiers sit beneath an American flag just raised to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. After 20 years of military engagement and billions of dollars spent, NATO and the United States still grapple with the same, seemingly intractable conundrum — how to withdraw troops from Afghanistan without abandoning the country to even more mayhem. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

UPDATED 11:52 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Joe Biden recently side-stepped his administration’s projected failure to bring home U.S. troops from Afghanistan. During an interview on Tuesday, he discussed the timeline President Trump laid out for removing U.S. military presence from the Middle East by May 1.

President Trump arranged an end to America’s longest war by negotiating with the Taliban to sever its ties with Al-Qaeda and to stop attacking American forces. Meanwhile, Biden said that it’s unlikely a total withdrawal will happen by then, but was vague on how much longer it would take.

“And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government and that decision is going to be…is in process now,” he stated. “I don’t think a lot longer.”

President Trump brought thousands of troops home during his time in off, leaving around 2,500 in the region. It appears the White House is struggling to decide whether to end the nearly two decade-long war or to prolong conflict by remaining in Afghanistan.

