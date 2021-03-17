https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/blue-check-saira-rao-unravels-the-motive-behind-the-atlanta-area-massage-parlor-shooter-whiteness-is-terrorism/

We apologize for all of the hot takes stacking up regarding the shooting spree at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight women dead, six of them Asian-American. Police have a suspect in 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who told police he has what he considers a sex addiction, and if he’s guilty, we hope he fries.

Although law enforcement says the killings were not racially motivated, we’ve already had lectures on white supremacy from Liz Plank, Ibram X. Kendi, and Nikole Hannah-Jones, while Rep. Ted Lieu, Rob Reiner, and Jen Psaki have laid the blame at the feet of Donald Trump, his use of the term “Wuhan virus” obviously compelling Long to kill.

We promise we’ll stop after Twitter blue-check Saira Rao, former congressional candidate and co-author of the upcoming “White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.”

A white man has just assassinated eight Asians in Atlanta. Instead of sending thoughts and prayers, white people need to dismantle the toxic whiteness that is killing us. Whiteness is terrorism. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) March 17, 2021

“Assassination” isn’t really the right word here, and it wasn’t eight Asians. But who needs facts when it’s apparent that toxic whiteness was the motivation?

Thoughts and prayers. — Gen🅱️iotics (@GenBiotics) March 17, 2021

🤡 — Peter Burns (@apcburns) March 17, 2021

Stunning and brave. Game end. — Silver (@Silverxvi) March 17, 2021

@SirajAHashmi is the list thirsty? — Gabriel Bercea (@gamitech) March 17, 2021

Are you friends with @TitaniaMcGrath ? — Luke Mason (@dukelukemason) March 17, 2021

This aged well. — Armador Thrash (@ArmadorThrash69) March 17, 2021

More verified hate — Cormac Mac Airt (@ClockenderN5) March 17, 2021

Blackness is terrorism. Now you can ban me. — Paweł (@Morean92) March 17, 2021

Re-think that last sentence because it won’t help the meaningful point you are trying to get across. — Louise Pennington (@the6thdecade) March 17, 2021

For the things that get people banned and even criminalised, imagine a society thinking it stands against discrimination when it allows it from one perspective but not others. — Michael Schofield (@M_J_Schofield) March 17, 2021

Still grifting, I see. — The Lord Zakkmongous (@ZakkOsborne) March 17, 2021

Grift harder — Peteb1976 (@peteb976) March 17, 2021

Hey, it apparently got her a book deal with Penguin.

What a grotty little creep you are. @penguinusa do you really support racists like this? — Macer Gifford (@macergifford) March 17, 2021

Crazy that penguin can publish a book of that title but staff are crying in the office for publishing Jordan Peterson! Something is seriously wrong in society. — Rampas Inhumanas (@rampas_in) March 17, 2021

No, seriously, several employees at Penguin Publishing literally cried over Jordan Peterson’s book deal.

You and the shooter have something in common — UndrState (@UndrState) March 17, 2021

Is the blue tick to certify the owner is batshit crazy. It’s starting to make sense now — Hugh Jorgan (@HughJor51290195) March 17, 2021

Fight racism with racism….that’s a good idea! 🙄 — jenny wright (@wright_jenny1) March 17, 2021

Racism is the new anti-racism — Jimmbizzle (@jimmbizzle) March 17, 2021

Just gonna tell my 3 white kids aged 8, 6 & 3 that they’re terrorists. — Garth Smith (@hellogarth) March 17, 2021

Why haven’t you been canceled yet? — Chloeee (@ChloeeeChloe) March 17, 2021

The phrase “whiteness is terrorism” is totally unhinged and is itself approaching a call to violence. This hysterical tweet also just ignores violent crime stats to make a completely false assertion because fear-mongering about whitey is literally your career — New Englander Reloaded (@1917detractor) March 17, 2021

“Whiteness is terrorism.” I’m not white, and this is absolutely ridiculous. Stop this. — Papa Cole (Business Major Jesus Passan) (@papa_cole45) March 17, 2021

I just wrote a book called Hypocrisy: Everything you already know about your own hypocrisy and how you can do better. — Toxic Avenger (@cjnoneya1) March 17, 2021

Now we feel bad for writing this and publicizing her book. Some people really need to be ignored.

Related:

Woke or INCEL? SJW sweetheart Saira Rao calls white women the greatest villains of ALL TIME and HOO-BOY look at that blowback https://t.co/9kiCr1LEzI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

