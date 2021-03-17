https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/17/blue-checked-journalist-explains-why-its-ackshually-good-that-so-many-migrant-children-are-being-kept-in-cages-on-joe-bidens-watch/

The border-crisis-whose-name-the-Biden-administration-dare-not speak is reportedly getting worse every day.

Migrant children are being forced to sleep on gym mats with foil sheets and go for days without showering as the Border Patrol struggles to handle thousands of young Central Americans who are surging across the southwestern border of the U.S. https://t.co/cgeWn5GuYd — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 16, 2021

But when examining the severity of the situation at our southern border, it’s important to consider the context, as San Francisco Chronicle Washington correspondent Tal Kopan reminds us:

This is awful, but the main reason we didn’t see this last year is that the Trump administration turned everyone (including children) back into Mexico where they lived in even worse conditions.

The American public responded to it more as “out of sight, out of mind” then. https://t.co/8aulo07qjN — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) March 16, 2021

Ah, OK. We understand now. The reason there’s been an uncontrollable surge of migrants at the border under Joe Biden is that Donald Trump basically set this up to happen when he sent them back to Mexico, where things were so bad that migrants now are willing to sleep on gym mats with foil sheets and go for days without showering.

The #NoMoreKidsInCages just turned into kids are safer in cages.. holy 180.. — Tman2999 (@TMAN2999) March 17, 2021

Journos are now pro-kids in cages! https://t.co/11lHOppx7Q — Jeremy Hughes (@jeremybhughes) March 17, 2021

Hey, man. It could be worse. Those kids could be in Mexico.

I’m a bit confused: Mexico is worse than a cage? https://t.co/NngtO5FQ8J — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 17, 2021

Or “cages are ackshully better than Mexico,” which is somewhat revealing. — Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) March 17, 2021

Broke: Kids in cages is just like the Holocaust Woke: Actually kids are better off sleeping on the floor in cages than they are in their home country https://t.co/mI5Ss1RFq1 — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) March 17, 2021

“Today’s border crisis where Biden invited them to come is cool because he’s a Democrat and Mexico is a hellhole” is a heckuva take. — Razor (@hale_razor) March 17, 2021

It sure is! But remember, folks: it’s about context. Gotta keep it all in context.

Allow me to translate this Journalism: “This is different, because (D).” — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 17, 2021

It’s context, important context — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) March 17, 2021

The most important of contexts, believe her.

Context explained: kids are safer in cages now because (D) https://t.co/0TZRKBpSnm — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 17, 2021

You guys were calling them concentration camps. And comparing them to the Holocaust. Now that it’s a (D) our cages are even safer then Mexico is! Amazing how journalism works https://t.co/zN9OYPI69Z — Brad (@BradM1994) March 17, 2021

The context is that you want to protect Democrats. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 17, 2021

Hack: This is different because a Democrat is in office. If it weren’t for double standards, you’d have none at all. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 17, 2021

Fact-check: true.

Lolololololol. Just say this: “I’m a democrat apologist” — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) March 17, 2021

So now cages are good because Mexico is worse? You’re going to spin yourself into the ground if you keep this up — Dave Gray (@docgray81) March 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

