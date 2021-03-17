https://thepostmillennial.com/tsn-broadcaster-tries-to-cancel-barstool-sports-dave-portnoy-fires-back

Canadian Sportscaster for TSN Gord Miller slammed Barstool Sports in a tweet early Monday while answering questions from fans on his Twitter account. “Good morning. I have some free time before I fly today, so I am going to unlock my mentions and I’ll be happy to take some questions,” Gord Miller said in a tweet.

“When are you going to be on @SpittinChicklets,” a user said to Miller, referring to the popular Barstool Sports Podcast.

Miller responded, “I like those guys a lot, but anything to do with Barstool is a no-go for me.”

Barstool Sports is an incredibly popular digital media company that produces content focused on sports and pop-culture, covering the latest news and viral highlights of each day through blogs, videos, and podcasts.

Barstool Sports fans caught wind of the tweet, demanded a clarification from Gord Miller and accused him of participating in ‘cancel culture’ and ‘virtue signaling.’

“My comment today about not wanting to associate with Barstool Sports has prompted a lot of texts/emails/calls. The response has been incredibly positive, especially from female/BIPOC colleagues who have been afraid to speak out about their issues with Barstool (and sites like it),” said Miller.

“My problem with Barstool is the history of unapologetic misogyny, racism, xenophobia and the repeated condoning of non-consensual sex. If not wanting to associate with that makes me part of ‘cancel culture,’ or constitutes ‘virtue signaling’ or being ‘woke,’ I’m OK with that,” added Miller.

Miller’s statements caused a firestorm on social media Monday, prompting a response from individuals defending the popular digital media company while slamming the sports broadcaster’s virtue signaling.

“You work for NBC which unlike Barstool was under investigation by the New York Attorney General for how it handled several sexual harassment allegations within the company,” said Greg Price of the Daily Caller on Twitter.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, weighed in on Miller’s statements. “I know people say I should ignore guys like @GMillerTSN. But I’ll never be able to do that. Barstool is 20 years of my life’s work. I’m proud of it. I’m proud of our fans. He attacked everything I’m about. If you don’t fight back against that what do you fight back against?” said Portnoy in a tweet Monday night.

In an attempt to help struggling small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Portnoy launched the ‘Barstool Sports Fund,’ and raised over $2 million in the first week alone from more than 30,000 donors.

Portnoy, known by fans as “El Presidente,” kickstarted the national fundraiser by donating $500,000 of his own money. To date, the Barstool Sports Fund has raised over $37 million dollars and has supported 323 struggling businesses.

Supporters of Portnoy emphasized that Barstool Sports has been more efficient than congress at helping struggling small businesses at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.





